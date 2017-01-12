Look at Queen’s Park, and you will see a vision of the Trudeau government’s end days

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne shuffled her Cabinet slightly on Thursday — of necessity, thanks to the departure of Community Affairs and Correctional Services Minister David Orazietti. It was purely housekeeping. It won’t alter Wynne’s political fortunes.

There are nevertheless echoes of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s own, bigger shuffle this week. Orazietti said he left politics for family reasons, but he did so under a big cartoon stink cloud: the revelation that 23-year-old Adam Capayhad been held in solitary confinement awaiting trial for an unconscionable four years, and the minister’s refusal to intervene.

“That is a decision that is made by the individuals operating our jails,” Orazietti said on an October Tuesday. A howl of outrage ensured. And by the Wednesday, wouldn’t you know it, Capay was out of solitary.

Incidents like this hurt staggering end-of-days governments like Wynne’s far more than they would hurt a relatively morning-fresh government like Trudeau’s. If Capay had been in a federal institution, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale might have gotten away with “leave it to the professionals.” But it is remarkable, surely, how much the Liberals have been hurting themselves.

Stuck with an unfeasible, unserious promise to conduct