New minister refuses to repeat Trudeau’s promise to replace voting system

Justin Trudeau’s newly minted minister for democratic institutions is refusing to repeat the prime minister’s campaign promise that the 2015 election would be the last conducted under the first-past-the-post voting system.

Asked twice Thursday if she’s committed to ensuring the federal government honours Trudeau’s promise, Karina Gould dodged both times, saying only that she’s committed to getting briefed on the file.

Gould gave a similar response when asked if the government is still planning to introduce electoral reform legislation by May, as originally promised by Maryam Monsef, her predecessor in the portfolio.

The need to be briefed before commenting on specific issues is a common — and plausible — response from newly appointed ministers in any portfolio.

But in Gould’s case, the refusal to even repeat an explicit and unequivocal campaign promise will likely add fuel to suspicions that the Trudeau government is looking for an exit strategy on the troublesome electoral reform file.

Trudeau himself did not directly repeat the promise when asked about electoral reform Thursday during a town hall meeting in Kingston, Ont.

A woman who identified herself as a longtime