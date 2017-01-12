Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom

U.S. President Barack Obama awarded Vice-President Joe Biden with the highest civilian honour Thursday, commemorating an “extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service.”

A teary-eyed Biden accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a ceremony at the White House dedicated to honouring the outgoing vice-president.

Obama said he is bestowing the honour on Biden for “faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations.”