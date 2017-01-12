O’Leary committee sees ‘clear path to victory’ for Conservative leadership

Canadian businessman Kevin O'Leary speaks during the Conservative Party of Canada convention in Vancouver, Friday, May 27, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Kevin O’Leary says an exploratory committee has “identified a path to victory” for him in the race for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.

O’Leary, the celebrity investor and chair of O’Leary Financial Group, has been flirting with the possibility of a leadership bid for several months, but has yet to formally throw his hat in the ring as a contender for the job. Most of his potential competitors have already declared their intentions and participated in party debates at this point.

“There is a yearning for someone who is not a career politician,” Mike Coates, chair of the exploratory committee and a conservative strategist, wrote in the report Thursday. “As a proud Canadian businessman, O’Leary will offer real leadership to jumpstart the economy and create growth.”