Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal in case of deadly patio crash in Edmonton

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear the appeal of a man who crashed his SUV onto an Edmonton restaurant patio, killing a toddler.

Richard Suter was initially sentenced to a four-month jail term and a five-year driving suspension after pleading guilty to failing to provide a breath sample in a death, but the Alberta Court of Appeal raised the jail term to 26 months.

At trial, court was told that two-year-old Geo Mounsef was having dinner with his parents and baby brother when Suter's vehicle pinned him against a wall.

The judge ruled that witnesses wrongly assumed that Suter was drunk after his vehicle plowed into the patio in May 2013.

Following the crash, Suter was beaten up by a mob and was later abducted from his home by three masked men and had a thumb cut off.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for deciding to hear the appeal.

The Canadian Press