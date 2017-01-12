Trudeau-mania comes to Belleville

The Justin Trudeau show played the Empire Theatre on Thursday night.

Canada’s fresh-faced prime minister kept a standing-room only audience waiting for more than half an hour, but eventually took the stage to loud applause for an event that had the same fun energy as a rock and roll show that might grace the stage of the downtown theatre on another night.

Trudeau, looking calm and confident, took questions from the audience for more than an hour, while sitting on a stool on the stage, backed by a carefully arranged group of citizens and a large Canadian flag.

The topics ranged from those of local significance to those that resonate nationally and they allowed for plenty of moments where either laughter or applause erupted from what seemed to be a mostly pro-Liberal party crowd.

Trudeau was introduced briefly by Bay of Quinte’s Liberal member of Parliament, Neil Ellis, who called the first-term prime minister “a good friend” and “my boss.”

Trudeau, acknowledging it was his f