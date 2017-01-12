Trudeau took Aga Khan’s private helicopter to island vacation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed he and his family accepted trips on the Aga Khan’s private helicopter during his vacation to the spiritual leader’s private island in the Bahamas, which may violate a section of the Conflict of Interest Act.

“The travel back-and-forth from Nassau to the island happens on the Aga Khan’s private helicopter, which he offered us the use of,” Trudeau said Thursday.

“It’s something that certainly we look forward to discussing with … the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner. But we don’t see an issue on that.”