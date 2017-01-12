Trudeau’s government faces just one mortal threat — and it’s Trump

It’s doubtful that Justin Trudeau will win or lose the next election depending on how well his Tim Horton’s press-the-flesh tour goes — even if he takes off his shirt and hands out free honey crullers.

It’s also unlikely that the leaderless Conservatives will defeat Trudeau by revealing where he went on vacation. Or who his travelling companions were. Or how many free drinks they had. Or whether they went skinny-dipping. Some of us still remember former Harper cabinet minister John Baird’s New Year’s holiday freeloading with friends at various Canadian government venues. And Peter MacKay’s helicopter ride.

True, the Aga Khan provided the island in the sun for JT. True, the PMO was Harper-sneaky about letting out the plain facts of this trip. (When will these people learn not to die on the hill of a small lie?) But when Harper shuffled off to Las Vegas after his government’s defeat, I believe it was the Republican Jewish Coalition who bought the plane ticket and provided the hotel for his visit to U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson. And who paid for the ex-PM’s jaunt to Bohemian Grove, where all the Masters of the Universe go camping in Monte Rio, California?

Unless the CPC chooses the one excellent, untainted candidate they have — Michael Chong — the greatest threat to the current government will not come from inside Canada at all. South of the border, the inmates are now running the asylum. I have a feeling that respecting the border’s integrity will mean less to them than eating their salad with the wrong fork.