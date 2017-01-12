Was Maryam Monsef ‘demoted’ in Trudeau’s cabinet shuffle?

The debate over whether or not it’s fair to say Maryam Monsef was “demoted” when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made her minister of status of women earlier this week, removing her from the Democratic Institutions portfolio, is largely missing the point.

The admittedly subjective business of assessing the relative importance of cabinet positions isn’t based on a judgment about the subject areas a minister is asked to work on. It would be absurd to try to weigh which matters more between the state of democracy and the status of women.

But that’s not what’s going on here. Anyone who watches government closely soon figures out which cabinet posts come with the most direct responsibility and authority. This does not remain constant, of course. For instance, Environment is an urgently important job in the Trudeau cabinet, but was a sleepy second-tier appointment in the late stages of Stephen Harper’s government.