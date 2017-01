Yukon throne speech sets up brief sitting; new government appoints Speaker

WHITEHORSE — The new government in Yukon has named a Speaker in a one-day sitting of the legislature that opened with a brief throne speech.

Nils Clarke represents the territorial seat of Riverdale North in Whitehorse.

Liberal Premier Sandy Silver says a longer and more substantive throne speech will open the next sitting in the spring.

Silver and his colleagues took over from Darrell Pasloski's Yukon Party when the Liberals won the territorial election in November.

The Canadian Press