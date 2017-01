Conservative leadership candidate retells Vladimir Putin’s ‘hilarious’ joke about murdering your enemies

Have you heard the one about the Russian hunter who intimidates a fisherman by murdering people who stand in his way?

Deepak Obhrai has. And he gets it.

The Calgary MP and Conservative Party leadership candidate has been promoting a Facebook Live event in which he promised to “dish on his hilarious encounter with Vladimir Putin.”

And on Friday, he delivered.