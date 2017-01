Conservative leadership candidate Rick Peterson proposes hiking GST to 9%

Conservative leadership candidate Rick Peterson is proposing to reverse one of the party’s central policies from the last decade and raise the GST.

Peterson, who filed his papers and joined the federal Conservative leadership race in time for the party’s second debate in December, released more of his policy ideas earlier this week.

The Vancouver venture capitalist previously said he’d cut corporate income taxes to zero to promote economic growth and create jobs.