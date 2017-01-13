Family charged with running drug lab in Markham, Ont., police say

MARKHAM, Ont. — A husband and wife and their two teenage sons are facing charges after police discovered an alleged drug lab in a house north of Toronto.

York regional police say officers went to a Markham, Ont., home on Thursday to execute a search warrant in a theft case and discovered what they believed was a clandestine drug lab.

Investigators say they confirmed the house was being used as a lab and an area of the street was shut down as a precaution.

A 48-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and two boys — aged 16 and 14 — are charged with production of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say clandestine drug labs can pose serious risks, including fires and explosions due to the dangerous nature of chemicals used in the production of illicit drugs.

The Canadian Press