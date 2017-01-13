How Trump’s tantrums can be tamed

Everyone who has had to deal with a temper tantrum, whether from a toddler or a boss, knows that how you react to the outburst is the important thing.

On this score, the reporters attending Donald Trump’s tense press conference this week fell short.

In fact, the only sight more painful than Trump’s angry outburst at CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta was the picture of the other journalists in the room — awkward, heads down, scribbling or averting their eyes, grateful, perhaps, that they weren’t the target of the tirade.

If this incident is indicative of future relations between Trump and the presidential press corps, these journalists are going to need better skills in dealing with childish tantrums — not for simple reasons of pride, but for the higher task of keeping the new president accountable.