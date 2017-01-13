Human error – Big government tech initiatives keep running into the same problems. Why?

Twenty-one years ago, Ottawa’s then-auditor general had more urgent matters at hand. His 1995 report, which contains that quote, had concluded that only one of four information technology (IT) projects inside government was being managed effectively. As for the others? One had only a few users, another badly needed help, and the fourth had been killed off entirely.

“Almost everything about these large projects increases the risk of failure,” Desautels wrote. “Rarely have they met the expectations on which they were sold…government must be realistic about what systems will actually cost and what they can deliver.”