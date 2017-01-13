‘I’ve never seen a politician in Canada do anything like that before:’ Nenshi on Rempel feud

Calgary’s mayor says he was horrified upon realizing how his “math is challenging” retort to MP Michelle Rempel sounded, but he says her behaviour since his apology has been “odd.”

The war of words between the prominent politicians continued Thursday, with Mayor Naheed Nenshi wading in at the same time Rempel hosted dozens of people in the city’s northwest at a community meeting focused on Alberta’s jobs crisis.

The feud spurred by non-residential property taxes has played out on Twitter and through the media since Sunday, and it heightened when the mayor told two reporters Tuesday, “Apparently, math is challenging but, hopefully, (Rempel will) figure that out.”