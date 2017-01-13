Just keepin’ it real, with Justin Trudeau, as he hangs out with the commoners

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ringing in the new year with a determined effort to re-establish his connection with grassroots Canadians … a campaign-style tour, talking to average folks at coffee shops and church basements across the country. — Canadian Press

(A coffee shop, somewhere on the 401. The door opens. The prime minister enters, pursued by reporters, photographers and various advance people.)

Greetings, fellow commoners! I come among you, unchaperoned and unadorned, in a spontaneous and unrehearsed effort at mingling with the middle class, and those wanting to join it. Just keepin’ it real, kickin’ it, hangin’ out, as we middle class folk are wont to do of a weekday. Don’t mind the cameras, they’re just here to record my every move.

I’m here to “reconnect with Canadians,” as my people were saying the other day, though that should not be taken to imply that I have in any way become disconnected from Canadians. I may be the prime minister now, but I want you to know I’m still the same humble, unpretentious, down-to-earth Justin Trudeau I always was — you know, Justin from the block. The Langevin block!