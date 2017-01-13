National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Justin Trudeau’s listening tour reveals more than expected

By — Jan 13 2017

kingston

Before Justin Trudeau’s transparency blow-up, the first day of his taxpayer-funded, cross-country transparency tour was going swimmingly—for the most part. Sure, the exercise is a photo-op. Perhaps, as alleged, it’s an opportunity to cultivate Liberal party donors. Yet if attention can possibly remain on those Canadians who don’t otherwise have public voice being given opportunity to raise their priorities and concerns, there’s value in the exercise. If today is any indication, that won’t be the case.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines