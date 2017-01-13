Justin Trudeau’s listening tour reveals more than expected

Before Justin Trudeau’s transparency blow-up, the first day of his taxpayer-funded, cross-country transparency tour was going swimmingly—for the most part. Sure, the exercise is a photo-op. Perhaps, as alleged, it’s an opportunity to cultivate Liberal party donors. Yet if attention can possibly remain on those Canadians who don’t otherwise have public voice being given opportunity to raise their priorities and concerns, there’s value in the exercise. If today is any indication, that won’t be the case.