Liberals to close tax loopholes for the rich, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will close tax loopholes for the rich in the upcoming federal budget, hinting at measures to target tax havens that shelter money for wealthy Canadians.

On the first day of a road trip meant to re-connect him with Canadians and under fire for a swish Christmas vacation on a private island in the Bahamas, Trudeau ate humble pie.

He admitted his government missed warning signs that a new computerized federal pay system was buckling, acknowledged his government has not yet met its promise to restore lifelong disability pensions to injured veterans, and he conceded his preferred option on electoral reform was a ranked ballot, not the proportional representation syste