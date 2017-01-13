Making Canada’s Economy Great Again Won’t Be Easy Under Trump

The biggest risk to Canada’s economic outlook is likely the U.S. president-elect.

Economists, and policy makers, are predicting Canada’s economy will finally emerge from two years of oil-shock pain to return to potential this year. Yet, the rise of Donald Trump to power and the threat of protectionism is keeping people from getting too optimistic.

Now the Trump threat has immediate implications for Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, who is due to publish his latest quarterly forecasts next week, and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who is weeks away from delivering the country’s budget.