Megyn Kelly on deck to join ‘Today’ show, compete against ABC’s Kelly Ripa

A new morning television battle is brewing: Kelly versus Kelly.

NBC executives are increasingly high on adding Megyn Kelly to the “Today” show’s troubled 9 a.m. hour — a move that would pit her against ABC rival, Kelly Ripa, NBC News sources tell MediaBlast.

The addition of Kelly to “Today” would confirm an earlier report in Broadcasting & Cable that the network will offer Kelly the timeslot and clarify that the former Fox News star would join the “Today” family.

Kelly, 46, is expected to replace