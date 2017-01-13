Morneau vows prudent budget as Canada awaits U.S. policy changes

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is signalling that his 2017 budget will show a preference for “prudent” new spending over tax cuts as the Liberal government braces for major policy change from Canada’s top trading partner.

Mr. Morneau met Friday morning with private-sector economists to hear their expectations for the Canadian economy, including the potential ramifications of new tax and trade measures under discussion by president-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress in Washington.

When asked directly whether the next federal budget will lower corporate tax rates in light of promised business tax cuts south of the border, Mr. Morneau responded by pointing to plans