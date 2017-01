Notley shrugs off B.C.’s economic deal with Kinder Morgan

Premier Rachel Notley says she’s not concerned about the potential fallout from British Columbia receiving payments from Kinder Morgan to allow expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. On Wednesday, B.C. Premier Christy Clark announced that her government’s five conditions for approval of a heavy oil pipeline — including that the province receive an economic “fair share” — had been reached for Trans Mountain.