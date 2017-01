Paula Patton accuses Robin Thicke of child abuse for spanking 6-year-old son

A Los Angeles judge has slapped down Paula Patton’s request to limit Robin Thicke’s interaction with their son Julian amid claims of child abuse.

“The court finds there is insufficient showing of great or irreparable harm, immediate danger or any other statutory basis for granting relief,” Judge Colin Leis said in his Thursday order obtained by the Daily News.