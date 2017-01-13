Senate Intel Committee to probe Russian interference in election

The Senate Intelligence Committee announced Friday that it will be launching a bipartisan inquiry into Russian intelligence activities.

The scope of the probe will include “Counterintelligence concerns related to Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, including any intelligence regarding links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns” — a goal that points to recently surfaced allegations that Donald Trump’s campaign had been in contact with Moscow.

Burr said just one day before that no such topic would be included in his committee’s investigation.