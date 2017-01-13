Supreme Court rules fracking critic doesn’t have charter right to sue

Canada’s top court has ruled that an Alberta landowner does not have the right to sue the province’s energy regulator for infringing her constitutional rights.

In a 5-4 split decision, Supreme Court of Canada justices rejected Jessica Ernst’s challenge to sue the Alberta Energy Regulator for denying her right to freedom of expression.

The court said Ernst should have pursued a judicial review of how the regulator handled her complaints about fracking.

The ruling also defended the immunity clauses that protect many government bodies from lawsuits.