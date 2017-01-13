Top general issues orders to drum out sexual offenders

Canada’s top general has issued a formal order to make good on his goal that anyone guilty of sexual misconduct should be drummed out of the military.

In a directive, Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of defence staff, says that despite his orders that inappropriate sexual behaviour must stop, “there are those in the (Canadian Armed Forces) who continue to fail to conduct themselves in a manner consistent with that order.”

The directive, issued to military personnel just before Christmas, makes clear that anyone who engages in sexual misconduct is putting their careers at risk.

“I hereby direct that all CAF (mem