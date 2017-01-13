Toronto stock index and loonie rise, prices for gold and oil fall

TORONTO — The Toronto Stock Exchange's main index gained nearly 80 points to close out the week, while the price of oil and gold tumbled.

The S&P/TSX composite index rose 79.12 points at 15,497.28.

In New York, the S&P 500 advanced 4.20 points to 2,274.64 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 26.63 points to a record-high of 5,574.12.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 5.27 points at 19,885.73.

The Canadian dollar continued its recent momentum, but only barely, adding 0.03 of a cent to 76.18 cents US.

The February crude contract was down 64 cents at US$52.37 per barrel and the February gold contract fell $3.60 to US$1,196.20 an ounce.

February natural gas gained about three cents to about US$3.42 per mmBtu and March copper contracts were up about two cents at US$2.69 a pound.

The Canadian Press