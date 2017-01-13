Trudeau’s ‘phase out’ oilsands comments spark outrage in Alberta

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked immediate anger among Alberta politicians Friday by suggesting Canada should “phase out” the oilsands.

Speaking at a town hall in Peterborough, Ont., Trudeau was asked about his government’s approval of pipelines and his commitment to the environment.

“You can’t make a choice between what’s good for the environment and what’s good for the economy,” Trudeau said. “We can’t shut down the oilsands tomorrow. We need to phase them out. We need to manage the transition off of our dependence on fossil fuels.

“That is going to take time. And in the meantime, we have to manage that transition.”