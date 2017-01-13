Trump Team Signals Auto Border Tax Could Also Hit Canada

A worker on the production line at Chrysler's assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario, works on one of their new minivans on Tuesday, January 18, 2011.Canadian auto workers' union Unifor predicts that 20,000 auto industry jobs could be lost as a result of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal announced today.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

The Trump administration is signaling Canada could face the same retaliatory trade measures as Mexico, in what would be an even bigger disruption to automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

Asked whether an auto border tax could impact Canada, President-elect Donald Trump’s spokesman, Sean Spicer, told reporters their policy isn’t specific to any one country. “When a company that’s in the U.S. moves to a place, whether it’s Canada or Mexico, or any other country seeking to put U.S. workers at a disadvantage,” Spicer said on a conference call Friday, then Trump “is going to do everything he can to deter that.”

Any move to thwart imports from Canada would be a more severe impediment to the North American auto sector than sa