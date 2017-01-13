USDA analysis says ethanol’s environmental benefits better than forecast

The U.S. government on Thursday said that ethanol made from corn is better for the environment than previously expected in a report boosting the country’s biggest biofuel a week ahead of a new administration that has some in the industry concerned.

The report, the first of its kind from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to examine the actual impact of ethanol, said the biofuel reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 43 percent relative to gasoline, significantly more than the 21 percent estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2010.

That marks a potential blow to critics who have questioned whether ethanol, the foundation of the country’s biofuels program, is better for the environment than petroleum-based fuels.

The analysis, prepared for USDA by Washington consultancy ICF International, comes just a week ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. (Ethanol analysis: bit.ly/2jIZuso)

Trump voiced support for ethanol on the campaign trail, especially in Iowa, but at least two of the major players in the incoming administration are c