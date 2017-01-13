‘We want our Alberta back,’ Jason Kenney tells crowd at Edmonton town hall

The man who wants to unite Alberta’s conservatives and crush the NDP held a town hall Thursday night to drum up more support in Edmonton.

When Jason Kenney was touring the province in the summer, his blue truck plastered with Unite Alberta signs, the gatherings were small — barbecues, pub tables pushed together, meeting rooms in small-town hotels.

Eight months later, a good chunk of Alberta conservatives have heard Kenney’s plan to become Progressive Conservative leader, nix the party and get Wildrose onboard with a merger.

Kenney’s first hurdle is winning the PC leadership vote in March.