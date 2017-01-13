White House: We Didn’t Coordinate Flynn Call to Russian Ambassador

A phone conversation between President-elect Donald Trump’s national security advisor and the Russian ambassador to the U.S. that took place on the day President Obama announced sanctions on Russia was not cleared by the White House, Obama administration officials told NBC News.

Trump aide Sean Spicer confirmed Friday that Ret. Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn spoke to Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, and said the intent was to set up a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump once he becomes president.