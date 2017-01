Why Andrew Scheer could be the next Conservative Party leader

Conservative leadership candidate Andrew Scheer often gets a piece of unsolicited advice: Don’t smile so much.

“The trouble is, I genuinely enjoy what I’m doing,” the 37-year-old Saskatchewan MP acknowledges, somewhat sheepishly, during a recent lunch in the parliamentary dining room.

“When I was Speaker, I had one of these Twitter trolls … someone referred to me as ‘Dimples McCheery.’”