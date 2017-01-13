Wynne gets cold shoulder from PM on hydro costs

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne are shown at a joint news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, January 29, 2015. Trudeau will meet with Wynne in Toronto Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Feeling more heat over hydro bills — and a cold shoulder on the touchy topic from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — Premier Kathleen Wynne acknowledged her government has to do a better job curbing electricity costs.

Wynne was greeted Friday by protesters outside a luncheon speech in Oakville shortly after Trudeau was put on the defensive over hydro prices at a campaign-style stop in Peterborough.

“It is not enough,” the premier said of her Liberal government’s move to waive the 8 per cent provincial portion of the HST on electricity bills starting this month. ‎