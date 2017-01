‘Apartheid system’ of reserves to blame for Innu suicides: Quebec coroner

Canada’s “apartheid system” of reserves shares some of the blame for a string of suicides that devastated an Innu community on Quebec’s North Shore in 2015, a coroner’s inquest has found.

Coroner Bernard Lefran├žois was tasked last year by the Quebec government with looking into the deaths of four women and one man over a nine-month period in Uashat-Maliotenam,