B.C. Liberals raking in donor cash in run-up to May 9 election

Premier Christy Clark’s relentless and often controversial political fundraising has left her party awash in cash with a provincial election approaching.

Figures provided Friday by her governing B.C. Liberal party show it raised $12.5 million in 2016. That’s more than it earned during the same period in 2012 during the last election cycle, and almost as much as the $14 million it raked in during the 2013 election year.

There’s still four months of fundraising before British Columbians go to the polls, which are usually the busiest and most lucrative periods for political parties.

In total, the B.C. Liberals have raised $32.4 million since the last election.

While some of that was used to pay off the party’s previous election debts, a considerable amount has gone into stocking the war chest for upcoming