Cullen to new Democratic Institutions minister: Let’s write election law together

NDP MP Nathan Cullen has challenged newly installed Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould to take the bipartisan approach to electoral reform a big step further—by inviting him and MPs from all parties to help draft legislation to implement the change.

Mr. Cullen (Skeena — Bulkley Valley, B.C.), sent an open letter to Ms. Gould only two days after she was sworn in to replace former Democratic Institutions minister Maryam Monsef, citing a speech Ms. Gould delivered in the Commons as the government launched the electoral reform committee last June.

Ms. Gould, 29, a rookie MP who has a bachelor’s degree from McGill University and a master’s degree from Oxford University, detailed major steps in the evolution of elections and universal suffrage in Canada as she spoke in favour of a motion to establish the new committee.

“Electoral reform is the next step in thi