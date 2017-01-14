If the Conservatives choose a unilingual leader, they’ll lose

In 1983, when Progressive Conservatives were looking for a champion to end Pierre Trudeau’s long run in office, John Crosbie, a brilliant and charming politician from St. John’s, NL, briefly looked like he might be the man for the job.

Crosbie, for all his brains, had never taken the trouble to learn French. He kept getting asked about that, which he found irritating.

“I’m not a criminal,” he snapped at reporters in the lobby of a hotel in suburban Montreal. “Just because I’m not fluent in the French language doesn’t mean a disaster is going to occur.”

Crosbie pointed out that most Canadians are unilingual and said that bilingual Canadians shouldn’t think of themselves “as some kind of aristocracy.”

He should have stopped there, but he didn’t. “I can’t talk to the Chinese people in their own language either,” he said, leaving his leadership campaign all but dead.

Crosbie’s main opponent was Brian Mulroney, a brilli