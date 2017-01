Justin Trudeau shoots an Alberta-sized hole in his credibility over oilsands

Well, that went about as well as expected.

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked Friday at a town hall in Peterborough, Ont., for his views on climate change and pipelines, he gave an ominous answer: “We can’t shut down the oilsands tomorrow; we need to phase them out.”

Oh, boy.

You could almost hear the heads explode in Alberta — and none detonated with more indignation than that of Wildrose Leader Brian Jean.