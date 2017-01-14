National Newswatch

Lucasfilm: Carrie Fisher won’t be digitally recreated

By — Jan 14 2017

The company behind the Star Wars franchise has laid to rest rumours that Carrie Fisher may be digitally recreated for future films after her sudden death last month.
“Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance” as Princess Leia, it said.
Fisher died, aged 60, just days after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.
She had already finished filming for the next instalment, Star Wars: Episode VIII, due out at the end of the year.
She was also expected to appear in Episode IX, which is still being scripted and scheduled for release in 2019.

