Second attempt to tow grounded off Nova Scotia rescheduled after weather delays

SYDNEY, N.S. — A second attempt to free a grounded tanker from a sandy bottom off Cape Breton has been pushed back until early Sunday morning due to weather conditions.

The salvage company brought in to tow the Arca 1 from a seabed near Sydney Mines says plans to free the 53-metre vessel were called off Saturday evening due to high winds.

Chris Kirby, salvage master for McKeil Marine, says the company is working with the coast guard to confirm plans for an early morning operation.

Six crew had to be airlifted to safety last Sunday after the ship ran aground due to engine failure on its way to its Mexican owner Petroil Marine.

An attempt to free the ship Tuesday was unsuccessful.

The Canadian Press