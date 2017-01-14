Stephanie Kusie to represent Conservative Party in Calgary Midnapore byelection

The Conservative Party of Canada has selected Stephanie Kusie as their candidate for the upcoming byelection in the riding of Calgary Midnapore.

Kusie will run in a bid succeeding Jason Kenney, who resigned his seat in the riding last fall to run for the provincial Progressive Conservative leadership.

“I’m very excited to be chosen for the candidate for the conservative party and I look forward to working very hard in the upcoming byelection to keep Calgary Midnapore a Conservative riding,” Kusie said while out celebrating her victory.

Voters in Calgary Midnapore have historically cast their ballots for the Conservatives in recent years, with Kenney receiving three-quarters of the vote in the 2015 federal election.