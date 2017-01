Toronto Maple Leafs recall goaltender Garret Sparks from AHL’s Marlies

TORONTO — Goaltender Garret Sparks was recalled by the Toronto Maple Leafs from their American Hockey League affiliate on Saturday.

Sparks owns a 5-5-0 record with a 2.04 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in 10 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season.

In 17 appearances with the Maple Leafs in 2015-16, Sparks posted a 6-9-1 record with a 3.02 GAA and a .893 save percentage.

The Canadian Press