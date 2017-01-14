Trudeau tour: Showing up matters, but ditching talking points would require real political courage

In the midst of questions about the export of military equipment, electoral reform, the treatment of veterans, the cost of pharmaceuticals and other matters, a middle-aged woman in Kingston, Ont., raised her hand, took the microphone and said she didn’t have a question.

“Many of us are impatient for progress on issues that precede you,” she said.

But for now she wanted to thank the prime minister for simply daring to show up in the first place.

“It takes tremendous courage to come into a room where we were not screened,” she said. “Nobody