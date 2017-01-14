Trump ‘willing to work with Russia and China’

US President-elect Donald Trump says he is willing to work with Russia and China, providing they cooperate.

Mr Trump told the Wall Street Journal that newly-imposed sanctions on Russia would remain “at least for a period of time” but could then be lifted.

He also said the One China policy, in which the US no longer acknowledges Taiwan, was up for negotiation.

Meanwhile, a US Senate committee will probe claims Russia attempted to meddle in the presidential election.

In his interview, Mr Trump said sanctions on Russia could be lifted if Moscow helped Washington in the war against Islamic extremism and in other matters.

“If you get along and if Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody’s doing some really great things?”

He said he hoped a meeting with President