Austerity isn’t a fix for Canada’s debt problems

A Finance Department report from December is raising new concerns about deficits – and a return to cuts and austerity.

The federal government’s plan is to run deficits of up to $30 billion, then return to balance. But the Finance report says falling GDP growth projections means deficits will continue until 2051.

That projection has set Ottawa chins wagging about a new round of budget cuts from the Trudeau government. Big business lobby groups quickly gave their encouragement on that point.

But austerity isn’t a fix. It’s the black hole sucking everything down. It’s pulling down growth. It’s killing jobs. It’s increasing insecurity and inequality. It makes debt harder to repay.