Canada must remain nimble as it braces for Trump era: feds’ economic adviser

The head of the Trudeau government’s influential council of economic advisers recommends Ottawa stay agile, just in case Donald Trump delivers on vows that could have severe implications for Canada.

Dominic Barton, the global managing director of consulting firm McKinsey & Co., said in an interview that while it remains unclear what exactly the president-elect will do, he cautioned that Trump’s pledges on trade and taxation must be taken seriously in Canada.

“If something does happen … then I think we’re going to have to be ready to go back to the table … you think about budgets or you think about tax cuts,” said Barton, who, as chair of the economic growth council, has the ear of Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

“I’m hoping — I’m praying, if you would — that there won’t be any of that type of thing happening. But we’ve just got to be ready.”

Barton added that could mean responding, if necessary, outside of Canada’s annual budgetary cycle.

His warning comes amid widespread uncertainty over how the Canadian economy might fare if Trump were to fulfil some of his promises, which include a major reduction of the U.S. corporate tax rate and the creation of a border tax.

Even the growth council has been forced to reassess some of its forthcoming recommendations to the government following Trump’s victory, Barton said. The group of experts, chosen by Morneau’s office, is expected to release its next wave of proposals in the coming weeks.

Barton said the council discussed Trump at their December meeting and they will continue to watch developments in the U.S. as they make their own decisions.