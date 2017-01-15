Chong could reboot Tory fortunes

Michael Chong isn’t going to set his pants on fire at your New Year’s party.

If he were in the movies, Chong probably wouldn’t get the girl.

Nor will that Highland cheese-cake posted on Twitter, Chong-in-Kilt, likely stampede the Scottish vote his way.

But if the CPC has the good sense to make him their leader, he just might become the best Opposition leader since John Diefenbaker, and the time after that — and maybe even before — a fine prime minister.

Now as many of you know, I don’t make my living fluffing up the spawn of Stephen Harper. Why would I? Since the demise of the Progressive Conservative party, conservatism in Canada has morphed into a pack of howling extremists taking their cue from the batshit-crazy wing of the Republican Party. Donald Trump is their crowning accomplishment. If Harper had won a fourth term, most people here certainly wouldn’t have recognized Canada on her 150th birthday. I’ll give the former PM that much.

But Harper has been a catastrophe for conservatives in the longer term. Just look at the platform of tainted goods now running to replace him. There is a reason the field is so underwhelming. Harper made people a lot smaller and meaner. It was the price he exacted for admission to his treehouse. People like Kellie Leitch, Steven Blaney, Julian Fantino, Peter MacKay and sadly, Chris Alexander. A lot of good people lost their way following Harper during the years of his political success.