Foreigners likely tried to influence Canada’s election: ex-CSIS head

The former head of Canada’s spy agency says he would be “very surprised” if foreign countries hadn’t attempted to influence the outcome of Canada’s federal election, as he believes Russia tried to do to the U.S.

Richard Fadden, who directed CSIS from 2009 to 2013 and served as National Security Advisor to Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau until last March, told CTV’s Question Period host Evan Solomon that although “he doesn’t know” it happened, he “would be very surprised if some attempt hadn’t been made, either through a cyberattack or through some other means.”

Had he learned of actionable information, Fadden said he would have called the RCMP.